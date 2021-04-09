PM vows to transform Pak. into welfare state

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that changing the corrupt system was a time taking but doable challenge though the status quo biases were resisting the systemic reformation.

“The status quo doesn’t allow change. It makes them lose their (corruption) money. How will they make money if they don’t resist change.

This way, a whole (vicious) system is developed in the society,” the prime minister said addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of affordable apartments for low-income group here He was referring to the resistance faced by the government from all institutions in its efforts to bring automation what he believed would eliminate corruption.