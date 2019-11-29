PM vows to transform PIA into profitable institution

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says rehabilitation of Pakistan International Airlines and transforming it into a profitable institution is among top priorities of the government.

He was chairing a meeting on matters relating to Aviation Division in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction on the process of continued reforms in PIA.

The meeting discussed at length the matters of aviation division especially the fruits of recent reforms and better management of national airports.

PIA Chairman Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood apprised the meeting that 47 more flights have been introduced and two new aircraft have been added into the fleet of PIA. He said the incumbent administration of PIA is working day and night to further improve the performance of national carrier.

The meeting also took into account the progress in implementation of decisions regarding better management practices at nation’s airport and to facilitate the passengers.