PM wants zero loadshedding during Eid days

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities concerned against carrying out loadshedding during Eidul Azha holidays.

According to sources privy to the development, the recent directives from the prime minister comes a day after Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Sunday announced that loadshedding will continue on Eidul Azha. On PM’s directives, the energy ministry has sought power generation and consumption details from Discos during the Eid days from distribution companies.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said, adding that concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Wapda power companies will be responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha days. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for making the shut-down power plants functional.

PM Shehbaz Sharif issued directives while chairing an important meeting to overcome the energy crisis. He also sought a report entailing clear reasons of load-shedding in the country.

PM directs FWO for urgent unblocking of landslide-hit Jaglot-Skardu road: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to open the Tormak section of the Jaglot-Skardu road on an emergency basis.

The prime minister took notice of the situation in view of the difficulties faced by the stranded people and tourists in the area as heavy rainfall and landslide blocked the road for six days during two weeks. He ordered urgent unblocking of the road with the help of additional machinery and workforce, and also stressed the provision of necessary items to local and foreign tourists.

PM Sharif emphasized to pace up the work in view of the travel of residents to their homes ahead of the upcoming occasion of Eid ul Azha. The Jaglot-Skardu is the main artery for the transportation of fuel and edible items to the adjoining areas. Tourists from different countries are visiting the area by means of flights. The hotels and tourism-related functionaries had appealed to the prime minister to take notice of prolonged closure of the road.

PM decides to provide subsidy on five essential items at utility stores: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday decided to provide subsidies on flour, sugar, ghee, rice and pulses at utility stores. Sources privy to the development said that Rs 68.22 billion has been proposed for subsidy on 5 basic items in the financial year 2022-23 and a summary has also been prepared on the directions of PM Shehbaz regarding the subsidies.

While the approval will be sought from the Economic Coordination Committee and the Cabinet, sources added.

Related