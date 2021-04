ISLAMABAD (APP): Pri-me Minister Imran Khan on Friday warned that if the s-urge in COVID-19 cases c-ontinued, the government would be compelled to im-pose lockdown in big citi-es.

“If the required precautions are not taken, we will have to go for a lockdown… the economy, business and industry, all will suffer and the segment most affected would be our poor people,” he said in a televised address after chairing the meeting of National Coordination Committee for COVID-19.