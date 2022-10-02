PM, world leaders congratulate China on National Day

BEIJING (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and other world leaders have delivered their messages, warmly congratulating on the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and wishing the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) a full success.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended hearty greetings to China and the Chinese people. China, as the world’s second largest economy, is a source of stability in a perpetually changing world, the prime minister said on Sunday in his message on Twitter. China offers a promise of hope to the developing world, which is beset with multiple crises related to climate, finance, food and energy, Sharif said, adding that the Chinese template of inter-state relations prioritizes cooperation over confrontation, a governing principle in the formation of a community of common destiny.

“Personally, I am deeply touched by the Chinese adherence to remarkable work ethic and national discipline. This explains how China has been able to lift 800 million people out of acute poverty,” he said. Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a message in which he hailed China’s achievements over the years.

Kim said that under the leadership of the CPC with the comrade General Secretary at its core, the Chinese government and the people have built a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarked on a new historical journey of building a modern socialist country in all respects. The upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC will become a new milestone in China’s socialist construction, said Kim, he added.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the Vietnamese party, the government and the people also extended the warmest congratulations, adding that they look forward to promoting the healthy and steady development of the Vietnam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and bringing tangible benefits to the people of the two countries.

Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and the Lao President, said under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the Chinese people have continuously made new achievements in building socialism with Chinese characteristics and opened up new chapters in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, adding that China’s international status keeps rising. He said the Lao side speaks highly of and warmly congratulates the brotherly Chinese people on their great and comprehensive historic achievements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the PRC, extended his most sincere and friendly congratulations, wishing the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC a success. On behalf of his government, US President Joe Biden congratulated the PRC on the 73rd anniversary of its founding, noting that he joins the American people in wishing all the Chinese people peace and prosperity.

Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, together with the Royal Family and the Cambodian people, extended their sincerest congratulations, wishing China prosperity and the Chinese people happiness and well-being. The king said Cambodia will always stand with China and stay committed to promoting the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn said in the face of global challenges and various unstable factors, Thailand and China have always stood together and helped each other. He expressed the firm belief that in line with common goals and through mutual support, the relationship between Thailand and China will continue to deepen, and practical cooperation in various fields will achieve greater development. Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in his congratulatory message, expressed his firm belief that under the guidance of the spirit of the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, the two countries will continue to expand and deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and jointly contribute to international and regional prosperity and stability.

Singaporean President Halimah Yacob wished the PRC lasting peace, stability and prosperity, adding that the friendship between Singapore and China is strong and time-honored, expressing the belief that bilateral relations will enjoy stronger development momentum. On behalf of the South African government and people, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed his cordial greetings and warm congratulations, reaffirming that South Africa is ready to further consolidate and strengthen the existing friendship and strategic partnership between South Africa and China.

Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said China is an advocate of world peace and security, multilateralism and a just and fair world order, adding that China is committed to supporting the overall development of African countries. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa said at the moment of a joyous celebration, he would like to express high appreciation for the enduring and profound friendship between the two countries and their people, adding that he wishes the PRC prosperity.

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, on behalf of the Solomon Islands government and people, extended sincere greetings and heartfelt congratulations, noting that the PRC has made leapfrog achievements in development, from which the Solomon Islands has benefited a lot since it established diplomatic relations with China. Sogavare also wished China peace and prosperity. Csaba Korosi, president of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, congratulated China on its achievements in promoting development and prosperity.

“As a founding member of the UN and a permanent member of the Security Council, China has been a strong buttress to the blue flag (of the UN),” Korosi said in his remarks, adding that he was also pleased to hear China’s support for efforts to combat climate change. Leaders from the Czech Republic, South Korea, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and many other countries also sent their congratulations.

