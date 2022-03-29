PM writes to MNAs to abstain from voting on no confidence motion

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ch-airman and Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed his party’s Members of the National Assembly to abstain from the voting on no confidence motion moved by the opposition against him.

The prime minister, also the parliamentary leader of the PTI in the National Assembly wrote a letter to the PTI legislators asking them to strictly follow the directions as “every/any violation of these directions shall be treated as express defection in terms of Article 63-A.” Signed by the prime minister and also shared by PTI on its official Twitter handle, the letter mentioned that on March 28, leave was granted to move the resolution in terms of Rule 37 (4) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The PTI chairman told the legislators that the said resolution would be voted upon within a period of seven days.

“All the members of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the date when the said resolution is set out on the agenda of the National Assembly for voting,” he said.

