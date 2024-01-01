PM, Xi agree to upgrade CPEC

BEIJING (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday held a productive meeting, reaffirming the consensus to high-quality development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and timely completion of major ongoing projects.

The two leaders also affirmed consensus on up-gradation of the CPEC and advancing the development of the mega project in the second phase. The prime minister briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s policies for economic reforms and sustained growth, industrial development, agricultural modernization and regional connectivity, and the critical role played by the CPEC in the country’s development.

He asserted Pakistan’s commitment to high-quality development of the CPEC and to foster synergy between the development strategies of the two countries through close coordination. The meeting between the two leaders was held at the historic Great Hall of the People. The two leaders were accompanied by the federal ministers and senior officials.

This was the first meeting of PM Shehbaz with the President of China since assuming office in 2024. The meeting was marked by traditional warmth reflective of the ironclad friendship and close strategic ties between the two countries. The prime minister thanked President Xi Jinping for the warm and gracious welcome accorded to him and his delegation in China. He recalled the historic visit of the President Xi Jinping to Pakistan in 2015 when the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was formally operationalized marking a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.

The two leaders reaffirmed the time-honoured ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ and expressed the resolve to further deepen cooperation across diverse domains ranging from political and security to economic, trade, and people-to- people exchanges. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, including Afghanistan, Palestine and South Asia, besides the serious human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The two sides reiterated their longstanding support on each other’s issues of core interest. Commending President Xi’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Global Development Initiative (GDI), the prime minister underscored that as the flagship project of BRI, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor had significantly contributed to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

He underlined Pakistan’s commitment and full support for safety and security of the Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in Pakistan. He underlined that the government’s agenda for people centric, socio-economic development resonates with the concept of ‘shared prosperity’ embraced by China. President Xi Jinping also hosted a banquet in honour of the prime minister , where another round of discussion on different matters of mutual interests was held.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and China on Friday signed 23 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements to deepen bilateral cooperation in multiple areas including transport infrastructure, industry, energy, agriculture, media, health, water, socioeconomic development, and other areas of mutual interest.

The documents were signed after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang held delegation-level talks wherein they reaffirmed that the Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles, and strategic governance.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang witnessed the ceremony as representatives from both sides signed the documents. Pakistan and China signed agreements for the co-production of films, and news exchange and cooperation. The MoUs were signed between Pakistan Television Corporation and China Media Group; on the feasibility studies of DI Khan-Zhob National Highway 50, Muzaffarabad-Mirpur-Mangla Expressway and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway 9; and construction of a tunnel at Babusar on Mansehra-Chilas National Highway.

Both sides signed a document on modalities for third party participation in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; MoUs on re-alignment of KKH, agricultural cooperation, and anti-monopoly cooperation; an action plan on implementation of 2022 Industrial Cooperation Framework; a protocol on surveying, mapping and geo-information in scientific and technical fields; and a study on the establishment of an effective energy management system.

Two countries signed Letters of Intent for workshops on capacity building on governance, and industrial park development; and handing over certificate for Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar and Desalination Plant in Gwadar.

Both sides also signed Letters of Exchange for the reconstruction of primary schools in Sindh; the Lady Health Workers Workstations project; and Junaco Cultivation Demonstration and Projection project; besides an endorsement of the agreement reached in the 7th Joint Working Group to enhance cooperation under CPEC. Since his arrival in China on a five-day visit, the prime minister has met with Chinese investors and businesspersons to explore investment opportunities in Pakistan.” In the meeting and events including a Business Forum in Shenzhen, he encouraged the Chinese companies to invest and develop joint ventures.

Several MoUs have also been signed with Chinese companies in economy, green energy, textiles, and manufacturing. Before, he departed for a five-day visit to China, the prime minister had told the Chinese media in an interview that he would engage with Chinese business leaders to secure investments and yield dividends mutually beneficial for companies on both sides. “We are coming with serious plans. We will engage with you and return to Pakistan with great dividends that will benefit Chinese and Pakistani companies and the two countries will have their relations strengthened and become much higher than the Himalayas or any other highest peaks and deeper than the deepest oceans,” he remarked.

During the talks, the two leaders discussed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, and regional and global developments of mutual interest. They noted that the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership was characterized by mutual trust, shared principles and strategic convergence.