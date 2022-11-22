PM, Zardari discuss political situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday discussed the country’s overall political situation.

The former President, who arrived here at the PM House, was welcomed by the Prime Minister, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said. Asif Ali Zardari inquired after the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister thanked the former President for the visit.

