Pakistan

PM, Zardari discuss political situation

39 mins ago
by The Frontier Post
Written by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Former President and Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday discussed the country’s overall political situation.
The former President, who arrived here at the PM House, was welcomed by the Prime Minister, a press release issued by the PM Media Wing said. Asif Ali Zardari inquired after the health of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Prime Minister thanked the former President for the visit.

