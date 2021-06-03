PMC and cancellation of ex-FATA student’s quota

The National Assembly Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) on Wednesday expressed its concern for non-implementation of instructions on the issues of students’ quota under HEC Scholarship program for less developed areas, and non-provision of basic health facilities and supply of gas to the erstwhile FATA. The Committee also expressed its concern over non provision of complete funds allotted for development of newly merged District of Ex. FATA.

In fact, the government has allotted a significant amount of funds for newly merged Districts of KPK for provision of necessities of life including construction of roads, provision of gas, electricity, and water facilities in the neglected areas. The related Committees of Senate and National Assembly are regularly convening their meetings on the subject to implement the development program whole heartedly so the merged Districts can be brought equal to the settled Districts in respect of basic infrastructure, health and education facilities etc.

Besides, the administrative and financial issues relating to development projects of Ex. FATA area, a new issue emerged regarding restoration of seats of less developed areas including Ex. FATA and Balochistan under HEC’s scholarship program for MBBS and BDS in Medical Colleges of the country. The issue speared when Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) put a hold on 265 plus seats for Ex. FATA and Balochistan students and allowed a lesser number for admissions in public sector colleges of the country. In January 2021, President PMC Dr. Arshad Taqi was in view that it is not possible for PMC to provide doubling quota in current session 2021 as it did in session 2020. According to Dr. Taqi, the public sector Medical and Dental Colleges have no capacity for allotting over and above seats by compromising the standard of teaching of its institutions. He said the provincial governments must extend the capacity of their colleges to settle down the issue.

Later during last week of February, PMC announced that the 586 seats had been enhanced in public sector medical and dental colleges to accommodate the students of Ex. FATA and Balochistan under HEC Scholarship program. It was further said that under PMC act 2020, it is the sole authority of the provinces to allocate seats in public colleges and HEC may directly approach to medical colleges for provision of admission to the students under its scholarship program. In the same go, PMC asked the public sector universities to sent lists of admitted students on HEC scholarship program by March 22, while mentioning that no admission should be made over and above the allocated strength of each college. However, on April 12, 2021, PMC cancelled the unfilled enhanced quota seats across the country while sorting failure of the Provinces in provision of list of students to PMC by extending date of Mar 5, this year.

The situation is very grave and embarrassing, the role of PMC leadership in handling the situation is very deplorable. Dozens of students of Ex. FATA and Balochistan were protesting in front of PMC for weeks crying for restoration of their quota seats and President PMC was changing his narrative every single day. The President PMC was fully aware of the situation either then he cancelled the seats unilaterally in early April. The problem still exits, and Students are speculating in the streets for admission in Medical Colleges. Apparently, PMC completely failed to perform its duties and it must be asked by the lawmakers about its deeds in this regard.