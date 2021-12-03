PMC’s doctrine and students’ career

A three-member Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial has heard the case of Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) mandatory for admissions in medical colleges during recent days. According to details, the applicants sought permission to file the instant petition against the decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) dated 26 January 2021, while urging that the said judgment has been adopted and followed by the Islamabad High Court. The Supreme Court on Thursday maintained the LHC order and declared MDCAT mandatory for admissions in medical colleges.The MDCAT has become a big issue during recent years because PMC Act 2020 demands the students to pass MDCAT for admission in MBBS and BDS organized by the PMC every year.

The PMC conducts a countrywide test of the students through testing agencies and prepares a merit list. Each time more than hundred thousand students appear in the exams for a limited number of seats, while testing agencies are habitual of listing out of course or unethical questions in the paper for the purpose of short listing of candidates. During 2021, M/S Soar Testing and Evolution Service conducted MDCAT on behalf of PMC and countless students who secured top slots in FSC exams failed in the entry test.

The students and parents came to the streets and filed petitions against the PMC. Although the court judgment clearly supported the state policy outlined in the PMC Act 2020 that must be followed by the concerned institutions to ensure merit and transparency, several questions remained untouched and countless students could not get their right due to malfunctioning of PMC administration and testing agency. In fact, state institutions do not own responsibility for their shortcomings and always blame individuals for the failure, however there are serious discrepancies in the PMC systems which need to be addressed. Although everyone wants merit and transparency, no one has an answer to the question of who will deal with conspiracies of testing agencies and crooks of the PMC who have ruined the future of thousands of young students.