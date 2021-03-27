PMD forecasts blazing heat in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted blazing heat in Karachi where the mercury could go up to 40 degrees Celcius with no rain forecast, on Saturday.

The Met Office Karachi recorded 23 degrees Celsius temperature today (Saturday morning) that could go up to 39 degrees Celcius.

The Met Office predicted dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while hot in Sindh and central/south Balochistan and very hot at a few places during day time.

The Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect the upper parts of the country from tonight till Sunday. In the last 24 hours (Friday) weather remained dry in most parts of the country.