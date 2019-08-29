PMD predicts more rain in Karachi today

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more rain in Karachi on Thursday, after yet another spell of monsoon downpour hit the metropolis on yesterday.

According to PMD, a rain system brewing in the Bay of Bengal entered Karachi yesterday, turning the weather from hot and humid to mild and breezy as rain, coupled with thunderstorm, lashed the city.

Around 32 millimetres (mm) of rain was recorded at North Karachi, 28mm in Saddar, and 20mm at University Road.

According to the Met, there is a risk of urban flooding due to heavy rain in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

The latest rain spell is expected to persist until Friday.

Rain with wind and thunderstorm is also expected today at scattered places in Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad, and at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bahawalpur, Multan, D.G. Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Makran, Zhob, Kalat divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.