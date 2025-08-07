PMDC announces date for MDCAT 2025 examination

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced the date for the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2025.

Candidates from Punjab will sit the test under the University of Health Sciences, Lahore, while candidates from Sindh will appear under the IBA University, Sukkur.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Khyber Medical University will conduct the examination. The University of Balochistan, Quetta, will oversee the test for candidates in Balochistan.

Applicants from the federal capital and Azad Jammu and Kashmir will take the exam at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, which will also administer the examination for candidates in Gilgit-Baltistan and those based in Riyadh.

Registration will open on August 8 and continue until August 25 . The last date for late registration, subject to a late fee, is September 1.