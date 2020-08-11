PML-N alleges police of thrashing peaceful workers on Maryam’s NAB appearance

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday has said that no one can stop the people from supporting the right party.

She was commenting on the scuffle that erupted at PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appearance in National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the authorities cannot shatter the courage of PML-N activists by torturing them.

Meanwhile, former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah alleged police of thrashing peaceful workers and throwing chemical water at them.

The reaction came after a clash erupted between police and PML-N workers – who accompanied Maryam Nawaz from Jati Umrah to the NAB office in a convoy.

The security personnel shelled the attackers.

The anti-graft body had summoned details from the PML-N vice-president about her source of income through which she purchased the aforementioned land and the taxes that she paid.