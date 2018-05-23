PML-N and PML-F leaders from Sindh join PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) from Sindh announced to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to details, PML-N leader, Nawab Abu Bakar Talpur of PML-N and Altaf Nizamani of PML-F met Imran Khan at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad and announced to join his party.

Both the leaders showed their complete trust in the leadership of PTI chairman.

The PTI leaders Arif Alvi and Haleem Adil were also present on the occasion. The new members were warmly welcomed by the PTI chief.

