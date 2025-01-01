PML-N announces boycott of APC called by KP government

F.P Report

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced its decision to boycott the All Parties Conference (APC) convened by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government.

According to MPA Malik Tariq Awan, the party has decided not to attend the APC, which was called by Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

“We will not be part of this conference,” he stated, that the PML-N made the decision after mutual consultation with the party’s central leadership. Malik Tariq Awan criticized the provincial government’s handling of the security situation, saying, “Law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is deteriorating rapidly.

This APC is nothing more than a farce.”