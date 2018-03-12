PML-N announces Raja Zafar-ul-Haq against Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) named Raja Zafar-ul-Haq as a party’s candidate for Senate chairman polls against the opposition candidate Sadiq Sanjrani.

Senator Mushahid Ullah Khan of PML-N has said that Usman Kakar will be candidate for deputy chairman of ruling and allies political parties.

The political parties have increased their efforts for the election of their own candidates. Supermo of PML-N, Nawaz Sharif has received assurance from his allies that they would support candidates nominated by Sharif.

On the other hand, PPP and PTI-backed candidates for the office of Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman, Saleem Mandviwalla have filed their nomination papers for the election being held this afternoon.

Earlier, as many as 52 newly-elected Senators have taken oath during a session in the Upper House.

Earlier, the session chaired by presiding officer Sardar Yaqoob commenced at 10:00 am. Former finance minister Ishaq Dar did not attend the ceremony as he is in London for medical treatment.

Advertisements