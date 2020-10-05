PML-N appoints Mohammad Zubair as spokesperson for Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N leader Mohammad Zubair has been appointed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz’s spokesperson.

“Maryam Nawaz is an unarmed girl. Sheikh Rashid has been doing politics for the past 50 years and all he does is issue threats every day,” he said. “You can’t do politics? You can only issue threats every single day?”

Zubair criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that even he resorted to personal attacks in the interviews that he gave. He said that it was unfortunate that the government was labelling others as ‘traitors’.

“We never distributed certificates of patriotism,” he said, referring to severe differences that the PTI and the PML-N had with each other.

He spoke about allegations levelled by a government spokesperson that Nawaz had met three Indians in secret. “Mian Nawaz Sharif does not need three Indians,” he said. “Mian Nawaz Sharif has the strength of 22 crore Pakistanis with him.”

Zubair said that it would make sense for a person to seek India’s help if the circumstances were not favourable for him in Pakistan. However, he cited the example of the recent IPSO