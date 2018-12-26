PML-N being targeted in the name of accountability: Saad Rafique

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former railways minister Saad Rafique has said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz being targeted in the name of accountability.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a case about losses in Pakistan Railways at Lahore Registry of Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Rafique submitted his reply on the railways forensic audit report in the court.

Saad Rafique, former railways minister, sought the court’s permission for his talk. He said the Railways department improved during his tenure and he seeks praise for it.

CJP Nisar remarked that the court will see this after it receives answers from federal government and other parties. CJP said that the department has suffered losses and the court discussing these losses.

The bench called replies from the government and others in the case and adjourned the hearing.

Rafique talking to media outside the court on Wednesday while appearing before the court in the Railways deficit case.

Saad Rafique said there will be no big atrocity than the sentence awarded to Mian Nawaz Sharif. “It is our turn, so we are facing all kinds of inquiries,” he said.

He said he did good work in the Railways adding that Sheikh Rashid misstated the Supreme Court about the price of the locomotives.

On a question, he said the NAB (officials) attitude is okay. He has objection over the NAB law.

He said the PML-N being targeted in the name of accountability.