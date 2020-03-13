PML-N calls for joint parliamentary session over coronavirus

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Friday demanded a joint parliamentary session over the worsening situation of the coronavirus in the country.

According to details, senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif wrote to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, demanding that a joint parliamentary session be called in view of the emerging coronavirus threat.

The letter by Khawaja Asif states that more than 1.25 million people have been infected and 4600 people have died due to the coronavirus worldwide. The letter from the senior politician warns that due to a lack of effective strategy, the virus has the potential to spread throughout Pakistan.

He further said that a joint meeting of Parliament should be convened to deal with the dangerous situation and Prime Minister Imran Khan should take the House in confidence and inform the members about his government s steps in this regard.