PML-N cannot befool people anymore: Firdous

F.P. Report

SIALKOT: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that a meeting of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in London is a new is a new tactic and strategy.

Talking to the media in Sialkot on Sunday, she said that what an irony it is that Opposition leaders are devising a policy to protect their corruption, while sitting in London.

The special assistant said that first former prime minister Nawaz Sharif refuted the ownership of his London apartments and now he is presiding over party meeting there, adding that the law and courts were summoning them but the Sicilian Mafia is refusing to return to Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said wrong economic policies of the PML-N government had ruined Pakistan s economy and now the PTI government is taking coarse correction, adding that the paper companies of PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif inflicted a loss of billions of rupees on country s economy.

“They cannot befool the people of Pakistan anymore,” she added.

Firdous urged the opposition, especially the PML-N, to come to the parliament to discuss and solve the problems being faced by the common man.

“The government is committed to resolve people s problems under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” the special assistant said and added Imran Khan is striving hard to take the country to new heights of progress and development.

She said improved economic indicators show that the economy is progressing on the right path.