PML-N clearly stands divided: Shahbaz Gill

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Spokesman for the Chief Minister of Punjab, Shahbaz Gill on Sunday said that there were more than two groups in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) which shows the clear rift within the party.

“At least 15 PML-N lawmakers met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Banigala yesterday (Saturday) and expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister, ” said Gill while talking to media.

He said that PML-N was going through the tussle of leadership between Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz.

“PML-N workers and lawmakers are not happy over the attitude of Shahbaz Sharif,” he claimed, adding that PML-N’s only focus is to loot the country.

He said that after a long time Punjab province has elected a CM who gives respect to members.

Earlier, a report published by private channel revealed that a group of disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers from Punjab Assembly met Prime Minister Imran Khan at Bani Gala on Saturday.

The meeting of PML-N lawmakers with PM Imran has confirmed the reports of forward bloc and grouping within the party, it has learnt.

The lawmakers are reportedly not happy over the attitude of Sharif family and have expressed confidence in the leadership of PM Imran and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

The MPAs who met the premier belongs to different districts of the Punjab province, the report said.