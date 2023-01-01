PML-N, coalition partners for polls in Oct: Khurram

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir Khan on Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) and coalition partners were in a favour of holding elections in October 2023.

Conducting elections in this current political, economic and security situation was not feasible for this country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said early elections could create many issues for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) like the problems of delimitation unresolved. After compiling data from the census results, the ECP could hold free, fair and transparent elections, he added.

In reply to a question about security for polling stations, he said that Pakistan Army could not deploy jawans in every corner of the polling stations.

He said Pakistan’s Armed forces were fighting the war on terrorism with success. Keeping in view the current situation, he suggested all the political parties including the PTI to wait for elections till October.

The government would provide all required funds, security and other essential items to the ECP for conducting transparent elections across Pakistan in October, he said. (APP)