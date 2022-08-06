PML-N come to rescue the country, says Muqam

Shafi Ullah

MINGORA: Advisor to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs and President Pakistan Muslim League-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter, Engr. Ameer Muqam has said that neither Imran Khan nor ‘Bat’ will stand in the next election, after the report of Transparency International, Financial Times and the decision of the Election Commission.

He added that Imran Khan was proven to be the top thief and was declared an international bandit. Muqam further said that with these evidences unveiled, supporting Imran would be an insult to the country. He said that attention should be paid to PML-N party wing in Malakand division and the party should be organized at the grass root level.

He added that it is felt that the problems and difficulties we face have been inherited due to Imran’s incompetence. He said that PML-N had come to the country’s rescue and not to govern. He added that the country’s destiny will change with the hard work of Shehbaz Sharif.

He said that the nation should not be disappointed and if Allah wills, the difficulties will be overcome.” Muqam condemned giving funds from public exchequer.

He said that the time will come when everyone will have to account for the theft. Engr. Ameer Maqam said that he had served the people before and will continue to do so in the future. He added that the purpose of life is to serve. Muqam further said that he consistently focused on serving the people without caring about his own life. He said that the situation will improve in no time and that the people should understand that Muslim League-N has committed all its energies to maximize performance.