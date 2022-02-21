PML-N condemns media’s ordinance

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) KP President Engineer Amir Muqam has rejected the statement of Finance Minister and said that the rulers who are raising prices every day should be ashamed of making such statements based on indifference.

Declaring a country is like sprinkling salt on the wounds of the people, said the Finance Minister Declaring Pakistan as the cheapest country is a proof of ignorance of the sufferings of the people. He claimed that for Imran Niazi and his cabinet, Pakistan is the cheapest country because the income of the rulers has increased.

The new law was brought for the media because Critics can be jailed, Imran Niazi and hisThe days of the mafia seem to be over, their pockets are full. The statements of the rulers are proof that they have no sense of the problems of the people, the worst inflation and problems, black law for media, worst inflation Is taking steps, when the boat starts sinking such statements come, no movement Confidence will prove to be the fulfillment of the aspirations of the entire nation.

Deliverance from tyrant rulers will save the people from false statements, black laws and inflation. Which is a shame for these rulers, inflation in the country to the extremeWhile the finance minister is trying unsuccessfully to fool the people by declaring the country a cheap country.