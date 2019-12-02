PML-N decides to contact Supreme Court over delay in appointment of ECP members

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ayaz Sadiq has said that his party has decided to contact Supreme Court over delay in appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members, on Monday (today).

Former speaker of the National Assembly has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to make Election Commission inactive due to foreign funding case by delaying appointment of ECP members.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq told the media at the Sunday brunch given by PML-N leaders Tehmina Dultana and Irfan Dultana that that Imran Khan was confused over Nawaz Sharif s issue.

Talking about amendment in Army Act, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that opposition will give a joint respond to it once the Supreme Court issues a detailed verdict in the case.