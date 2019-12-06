PML-N delegation to held consultative meeting with Shahbaz Sharif in London today

F.P. Report

LONDON: A delegation of senior leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold an important consultative meeting with the party president and opposition leaders in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in London today (Friday).

According to local news channel report, the PML-N delegation will seek the leadership’s guidance on a number of parliamentary issues including amendment in Army act for an extension in the army chief’s tenure and the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) members.

Reports further said that final decision regarding the law for extending the army chief’s tenure will be made by former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On the other hand, government and opposition are facing a deadlock over the appointments of ECP members, as both sides have failed to reach a consensus on the matter.

Earlier on Thursday, the PML-N parliamentary delegation consists of Khawaja Asif, Rana Tanveer, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Marriyum Aurangzeb reached London on the directives of Shahbaz Sharif.

According to sources, the PML-N leaders refused to answer media questions at Heathrow Airport.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that she has heard about the allegations made by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar but would not comment on it yet while Khawaja Asif also gave the same response.