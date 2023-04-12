PML-N demands CJ’s resignation

FAISALABAD (INP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has demanded resignation of Chief Justice to Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial following leakage of an audiotape involving CJP’s mother-in-law and wife of a PTI’s counsel.

PML-N leader Tallal Chaudhry demanded resignation of the CJP, saying “The audiotaple leaked could not be ignored.” Tallal Chaudhry said the leaked audio had strengthened PML-N’s stance that an atmosphere being creating to benefit Imran Khan and some judges had made decisions on the advice of their family members.

The PML’N leader’s demand came after an alleged phone call between CJP Bandial’s mother-in-law and the PTI counsel’s wife was leaked online yesterday. In the purported audio, the two women can be heard discussing early elections, their support for the chief justice, and their resentment towards the incumbent government.

The two women also talked about their concern for the chief justice amid the ongoing election delay case which is being heard by a three-member bench at the Supreme Court of Pakistan. They also vaguely discussed being in a Lahore rally where there were hundreds of thousands of people. The bench — headed by CJP Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar as members — in its April 4 order, directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls in Punjab on May 14.