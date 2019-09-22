PML-N demands CM Buzdar to resign over dengue outbreak

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday has demanded resignation from Chief Minister of Punjab (CM) Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers over uncontrollable dengue outbreak.

Responding to the press conference of special assistant on health Dr. Zafar Mirza, the PML-N leader said that the government representatives should better resign instead of informing patients about dengue situation.

She also demanded to impose emergency across the country and facilitate the people with free dengue tests. The virus cannot be controlled by holding press conferences on government expenses, she added.

Earlier today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said that government is fully focused to address the outbreak of dengue virus in the country. He said all necessary arrangements are being made regarding outbreak response and coordination among center and provinces has also been increased.

Dr Zafar Mirza said more than ten thousand dengue patients have been identified through screening tests across the country, including 2363 from Punjab 2258 from Sindh 1814 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1772 from Balochistan.

He said an emergency health center has been established at National Institute of Health Islamabad to update the general public regarding latest information on the outbreak of the virus.

The special assistant said sixteen inactive medical units in outskirts of Islamabad have been made functional to provide medical facility to dengue patients.

On the other hand, the virus has been diagnosed in 210 more patients in Rawalpindi while Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan and other cities have also got affected by the disease.