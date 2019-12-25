PML-N demands Shehryar Afridi to resign for ‘making false allegations against Rana Sanaullah’

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Talal Chaudhry responded to State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi’s presser on Wednesday afternoon over Rana Sanaullah’s legal proceedings, and stated that the minister has taken a u-turn by saying that he had “spoken of a footage and not a video”.

“Shehryar Afridi has become a ‘u-turn Niazi’ […] he should apologise to the nation as neither evidence nor video is available [to him],” the PML-N leader said, while asking Mr Afridi to resign for speaking a lie.

“The nation has seen that Rana Sanaullah was kept imprisoned for seven months on the basis of a lie,” he said, adding that he could see no sign of humiliation, shame and regret on the face of the minister, instead continued arrogance. “The nation was waiting for Shehryar Afridi to present the video to today.”

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has also demanded resignation from whosoever had leveled false allegations against Rana Sanaullah, who is also a Member of the National Assembly (MNA).

Talking to media at a ceremony held in connection with the birth anniversary of Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s, Christmas Day, she said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been “kidnapping his political opponents.”

“The selected government is about to be toppled,” she said and added those swearing allegations against Rana Sanaullah should resign.”

The PML-N spokesperson said that the prime minister couldn’t become a capable person by putting opponents behind the bars, adding that false allegations were leveled against the PML-N leaders, but courts granted bails to them.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Quaid-e-Azam had laid the foundation of the supremacy of the constitution and law and two-nation theory and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had tried to run the country as per principles of the Founder of the Nation.

“The former prime minister made the country an atomic power and laid the network of motorways and brought the country out of darkness and gave the gift of CPEC which has been closed down today,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, former national assembly speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that instead of contacting the opposition over Army Chief’s tenure extension, the government has started targeting the opposition.

The ceremony was attended by Marriyum Aurangzeb, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Pervzaiz Malik, Imran Nazir, Shaista Pervaiz and other party workers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) parliamentary leader Hasan Murtaza said that the life has to be given to the Almighty, but evidence has to be presented before the court.

“Instead of speaking against Rana Sanaullah, Shehryar Afridi needs to present evidence […] I have seen this lie first-ever that instead of feeling shame is standing arrogantly,” he said.

“Thankfully, PTI has also understood the meaning of shame […] Afridi is saddened by his political humiliation but does not remember his own verbal insults,” he added.

“People like Shehryar Afridi and Imran Khan have defamed the word of change […] Imran Khan’s slogan of change has proven to be a nightmare for the public,” he mentioned.