PML-N elects Shahbaz Sharif as interim president, Nawaz as Quaid

LAHORE: Central Working Committee (CWC) of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appointed Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as interim president of the party.

The ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif suggested the name of his brother as successor following he had been disqualified as party president by the Supreme Court earlier this month.

Senior leaders of PML-N including PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwan, Tallal Chaudhry, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and other leaders of the party showed confidence over the decision of the Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N general council meeting will be held on March 6 when Shahbaz Sharif would be appointed as permanent president of the PML-N and Nawaz Sharif as Quaid for life.

After the election Shahbaz Sharif tweeted and thanked the party leadership and Nawaz Sharif for showing confidence on him.

Shahbaz Sharif started his political career as president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce in 1985, and later he was elected as the member of Punjab assembly in 1988.

In 1990, he became a member of the National Assembly and he was again elected as MPA from Punjab in 1993.

In 1997, he first became the chief minister of Punjab in 1997 and bagged the seat twice in 2008. Currently, he is serving as CM of Punjab for the third time.

