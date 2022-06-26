PML-N govt always worked for welfare, uplift: Governor

BAHAWALPUR (APP): Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman Sunday said that whenever the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came to power, it always launched development and welfare projects for the people of Bahawalpur on priority basis.

While addressing the PML-N Workers Convention at Circuit House here, he said that there were no medicines in the hospitals of Bahawalpur during the last four years, and the facilities for dialysis patients suffering from kidney disease were also discontinued.

He said that the PML-N government used to give free medicines to cancer patients in Bahawalpur. Governor told that Punjab government has allocated substantial funds in the current budget to increase the availability of medical facilities at all hospitals. The Punjab government has started supplying free medicines to cancer patients.

He said that bone marrow transplant is a very expensive treatment for thalassemia patients who get cancer and there was no institution in Bahawalpur to treat it.

The previous PML-N government started a multi-billion rupee project for bone marrow transplants in Bahawalpur but no attention was paid to this project in the last four years.

The government of Punjab provided speedo buses to the people of Bahawalpur which were shifted to Dera Ghazi Khan at the behest of the previous government.

He told that the service is restored in Bahawalpur with 8 more buses and now the fleet has reached 20 buses. Governor Punjab said that more areas have been added to the route of speedo buses in Bahawalpur.

He further said that the project of motorway interchange from Bahawalpur to Jhangra East was also planned by then Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. Governor Punjab said that we all have to make decisions for the welfare of the country. He said that the PML-N government has delivered in adverse circumstances in the past and will do the same this time.

