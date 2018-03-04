PML-N to hold public rally in Gujrat today

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam nawaz will address the political rally in Gujrat on Sunday.

The meeting is scheduled to be held in Football Ground Kotla Arab Ali Khan and all the preparations were finalized for the political rally.

According to reports more than 30,000 have been placed for the participants and a huge stage has been prepared for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders.

Senior leaders of PML-N including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, PML-N’s Pervaiz Rashid, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Asif Kirmani and others will address the public in Gujrat.

Earlier, on Saturday, PML-N backed independent candidates bagged 15 Senate seats across the country according to unofficial and unverified results.

In the federal capital, PML-N backed Mushahid Hussain Syed bagged the technocrat seat and Asad Junejo won the general seat. The ruling party also managed to secure two seats from KP.

Advertisements