PML-N huddle deliberates on Punjab by-poll strategy

LAHORE (NNI): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz held a high level meeting in Lahore to devise party’s strategy for the next month by-polls in Punjab.

The consultative meeting of the PML-N was held at Model Town Secretariat, Lahore on Sunday under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, General Secretary Ahsan Iqbal, provincial minister Attaullah Tarar and other party leaders participated in the huddle. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also attended the meeting through video link.

The meeting deliberated on devising a strategy for the success of the party in the by-elections being held in Punjab on July 17.

The conclave also took stock of the current political and economic situation of the country and reflected on proposals aimed at giving every possible relief to people in budget and in the aftermath of budget.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz is set to address a public meeting in Multan on July 8 next in connection with by-election in provincial constituency PP-217. Maryam Nawaz will hold a public meeting at the farmhouse of former minister Chaudhry Abdul Waheed Arain, and she will also campaign in the constituency for PML-N candidate Salman Naeem.

The local leadership of the PML-N in Multan has started preparations for the public meeting and the visit of Maryam Nawaz to the city. Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s call for protest. “Imran Sahib! The people recognise your false and hypocritical face. The fugitive of May 25 now wants to spread chaos over his given inflation after the burial of his foreign conspiracy narrative,” she said. “Why should the people take to the streets on the call of the one who sold the national interest for a few diamonds? Why should the people come out of their houses on the call of a hypocrite and thief?” she flayed. “Why should the people come out on the call of the one who denied wage to the labourer and bread to the public? Why should the people respond to the call of those responsible for inflation, economic catastrophe and unemployment?” she added.

“Why should the people respond to the call of those who created the storm of inflation for the last four years? Why should the people come out on the call of those who made weak agreements with the IMF while in power?” she castigated. “Why should the people come out on the call of those who increased flour price from Rs35 to Rs90? Why should the people come out on the call of those who increased sugar price from Rs52 to Rs120?” she despised. “Why should the people go out with those calling for a bloody march? Why should the people go out with those who fired shots at police? Why should the people go out with those who want to divide the country into three parts?” she loathed.

“Why should the people go out with those who left the country under historic high debts? Why do the people go out with the sellers of Kashmir? Why should the people go out with those who divided the country?” she abhorred. “The government is correcting the economic direction of the country.

No bloody and riotous protests will be allowed,” she declared.

