PML-N issues show cause notices to Mehtab, Zafar

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Saturday issued show cause notices to Sardar Mehtab Ahmad Khan, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, Arbab Khizar Hayat, Farid Mufakir Khan and Esal Khan for violating the party discipline.

They were accused for revolting against the Party’s decisions, making conspiracy to divide the Party in KP into two factions, giving statements in print and electronic media against the Party leadership and making insulting speeches at different places.

They were removed from the Party offices by the President PML-N KP and were directed to give reply of the show cause notice either personally or in writing within 15 days. In case of failure, their basic membership with the Party would be canceled.

The show cause notice, signed by PML-N KP General Secretary Murtaza Javed Abbasi, said that PML-N had given them important positions in the Party and the government but despite of it, they revolted against the Party’s decisions and violated the discipline of the Party.