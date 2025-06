F.P. Report

LAHORE: Police in Rawalpindi on Tuesday arrested PML-N leader Chaudhry Tanveer after he withdrew his pre-arrest bail petition and surrendered to the court in the former Punjab parliamentary secretary Chaudhry Adnan’s murder case.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the case.

Waheed Anjum, counsel for the PML-N leader, appeared in the court.

Chaudhry Tanveer was then taken to the RIC for a medical checkup.