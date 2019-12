F.P. Report

LAHORE: leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Imran Nazir was injured on late Sunday night when his car met an accident in Lahore.

According to sources, Khawaja Imran Nazir suffered a head injury in the accident after which he was shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Lahore for treatment.

Sources further informed that Khawaja Imran Nazir received stitches to his head and was in stable condition.