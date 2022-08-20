PML-N leaders approach IHC to seek protective bail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have approached Islamabad High Court (IHC) to seek protective bail after arrest warrants were issued against them by a Lahore court in a case pertaining to riots inside Punjab Assembly.

The PML-N leaders who have approached the high court included Ata Tarar, Rana Mashhud, Raja Sagheer and others. The Punjab government on Friday decided to arrest Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in the PA riots case.

As per details, arrest warrants for SAPM, Atta Tarar, Rana Mashood, Mirza Javed, Raja Manan and others have been issued in the Punjab Assembly riots case. The case of the riot is registered at PS Qila Gujjar Singh.

On August 13, the Punjab police have raided residence of Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Attaullah Tarar in the wee hours after he failed to appear before a probe team investigating the May 25 incidents.

The raid was carried out at the residence of Attaullah Tarar in G-3 Johar Town Lahore, however, he was not present at his home. No one was arrested during the police raid at his home. Tarar was served a notice to appear before the investigating team probing torture on PTI activists during Azadi March on May 25.