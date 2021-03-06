PML-N leaders manhandled in scuffle with PTI supporters

ISLAMABAD (TLTP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers of verbally abusing and manhandling her and other party leaders.

Addressing the media after the incident outside the Parliament House on Saturday, she said, “We will not let this hooliganism continue. We will continue to fight these power, sugar and wheat thieves.”

Speaking on the occasion, PML-N’s Musadik Malik asked whether this is the State of Medina Imran has promised where women are not safe. “Marriyum Aurangzeb was attacked and abused,” he lamented.

He questioned, “Where was the police of the State of Medina when all this was happening?” He said these hooligans have fled and left the “puppet Premier” on his own.

Earlier, addressing the media, PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan cannot deceive the people of Pakistan by calling an ‘unconstitutional and illegal’ National Assembly session.

While talking outside the Parliament Lodges in Islamabad along with former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal and PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the former prime minister said, “We have to fight these thieves on every forum.”

“President Alvi should tell if he has told Imran Khan that he lost his majority and advised him to take a vote of confidence,” he said. “People of Pakistan have given the mandate. This is an unconstitutional session”

Meanwhile, the PTI workers surrounded the PML-N central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Musadik Malik, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others when they were addressing a press conference outside the Parliament. They holding placards to support Prime Minister Imran Khan and slogans to condemn the corrupt practices of the past rulers, were seen standing behind the PML-N workers during the media conference.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Musadik Malik went furious over the interruption in their media talks. Abbasi vented his anger by slapping a PTI worker twice who was standing in front of him. The worker slapped him back; however, the security officials came in and took out Abbasi and Malik from the scene. Musadik Malik was also seen pushing behind the PTI workers.

A shoe was thrown at Ahsan Iqbal during a scuffle between the PML-N leaders and PTI workers.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi later came back and criticised that they did not want any security and whoever had the courage to face him should come forward. He said that a political worker doesn’t abuse anyone and prefers to respond to opponents in the election.

PML-N workers also gathered and started raising slogans, turning the situation more tense outside the Parliament.