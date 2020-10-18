PML-N leaders not afraid of arrest, says Maryam

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz declared on Sunday that she was not afraid of arrest. She said she and her party leaders are not scared of being sent to jail.

Talking to newsmen as she left Jati Umra for Lahore Airport en route to Karachi to attend PDM’s second power show in the evening, Maryam said the protest campaign against the PTI government is entering a decisive phase.

When asked about the prime minister’s decision not to issue production orders for the lawmakers, the PML-N vice-president maintained that those who think that VIP protocols are being given to the political leaders in jails are wrong.

While responding to a question about Imran Khan’s dubbing the Gujranwala rally a circus, Maryam Nawaz hit back at the prime minister, saying “It was a speech of a defeated person.

Mian Nawaz Sharif did not even address the prime minister; he had said this ‘game’ is above you (Imran Khan) and you should stay out of it.” The PML-N vice-president said, “The government is unable to see things right now, but it will all be clearer to them in a few days.” Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Imran Khan’s political makeup has vanished totally and his real face a Musharraf (hidden in him) has come to the fore.

In a statement, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the two children Imran Khan talked about in his speech (Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto) had put him at his wit’s end (Naani yaad kara di).

The PML-N spokesperson said Imran Sahib’s speech was really pitiable. It was crystal clear from his speech that somebody had got over his nerves, she added.