PML-N leaders to meet Nawaz, Maryam in Adiala Jail today

RAWALPINDI: Delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Thursday reached Adiala Jail to meet former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on Thursday.

Mushahid Hussain, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Javed Hashmi, Chaudhry Tanveer, Pervez Rasheed and Maryam Aurangzeb were included in the delegation.

Last month on July 13, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were arrested and shifted to jail after they landed at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

NAB court announced 11 years sentence in prison over his family’s purchase of luxury apartments in London, whereas, his daughter Maryam was sentenced to seven years in prison.

The ex-premier’s son-in-law was also sent to jail for one-year on the same charge.

The Avenfield reference is one of the three corruption references, filed by the NAB on orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP), which disqualified Nawaz Sharif, ousting him from premiership and finding him guilty in the Panama Paper case verdict.

