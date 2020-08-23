PML- N leadership always adopted path of escaping: Shibli

ISLAMABAD (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said Sunday that history has shown that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has always adopted the path of escaping from the country and the law.

Tagging the opposition draft for amendments in National Accountability Ordinance, in a tweet, he said these were the sources and documents through which the NRO was requested.

He said that for several days, the PML-N leadership had been giving the impression that they have not demanded any concessions but the draft of the amendments in NAB Ordinance given by the opposition belied the PML- N claim.