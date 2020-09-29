PML-N leadership refrain members from meeting military personal

Abdullah Momand

ISLAMABAD: Following the controversy of party’s members meetings with top military brass and criticism in media the Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) has formally directed its members to refrain from meeting the personnel of armed forced in personal or official capacity.

The party members have been asked to seek permission from PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif if the need to hold such a meeting arises.

The letters reads that we are fighting the battle for the survival of Pakistan and our stance is based solely on national interests for constitutional supremacy in the country and remains above political and personal concerns.

“I have been directed by the PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif to communicate to you, the parties policy regarding meetings with the functionaries of the armed forces of Pakistan and related agencies” Ahsan Iqbal the PML-N secretary general quoted Nawaz Sharif in letter.

The letter further reads that the PML-N leadership is of the firm view that such meetings, even though conducted in good faith may cause undue controversies. We all know that the contents of such meetings may be selectively leaked in order to serve specific interests and malign the political fraternity.

“In view of the above, it has been decided, that in the future no party member shall meet any personal from the armed forces and its related agencies whether in personal or official capacity, if however such meetings is necessary in the interests of national security or fulfillment of constitutional responsibilities then it shall be done indiscreetly and with the prior permission of Nawaz Sharif.

