PML-N makes Pakistan nuclear power, Muqam

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Provincial President of PML-N Engr. Ameer Muqam has said that Pakistan Muslim League made the country nuclear power and economic giant among comity of nations and its performance and achievements being in government had no precedence in the past.

Pakistan came into being through relentless struggle of the leaders of the Muslim League of sub continent and the PML would protect it from any foreign aggressions, he said while addressing foundation day ceremony of the party here on Sunday.

The PMLN completed scores of mega projects in the country and established peace in Karachi, he said adding that the PMLN government generated 12000 megawatt electricity in its five years government from 2013-18.