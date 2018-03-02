PML-N MNA Nisar Jatt joins PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf has taken yet another wicket of the ruling party as the PMLN Member National Assembly from NA-81 Faisalabad Nisar Ahmed Jatt has announced to join PTI.

According to details issued by party’s Central Media Department, another PMLN stalwart has parted ways with PML-N and announced to join Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf.

Nisar Ahmed Jatt called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan Friday at Banigala, Islamabad, and formally announced to join PTI.

Earlier, ex-PMLN Member met senior PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen before meeting with Chairman PTI Imran Khan.

