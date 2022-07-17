PML-N MPA Jaleel Sharaqpuri tenders his resignation

LAHORE (INP): The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) received a big blow on Sunday before the Punjab by-polls as another of its MPAs resigned and announced his support for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It was learnt that PML-N MPA from Sheikhupura, Mian Jaleel Ahmed Sharaqpuri, submitted his handwritten resignation to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

“How can I get along with Shehbaz Sharif when he is taking the proclaimed offenders along,” Jaleel Sharaqpuri said. “I was with Imran Khan’s vision before. I will get along with him,” he added.

“After consulting with the workers of my constituency, I have come to resign prior to the by-election,” he claimed.

“Nothing is yet known whether Hamza Shehbaz’s government remains or Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi forms government. Today, I have resigned under a thought and ideology,” he added.

“We admire the thought and philosophy of Imran Khan. That’s why we are with him,” he stated.

“I appeal to the people, who love their country and Islam, to vote for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in all the by-election constituencies,” he appealed.

“I pray for the success of Imran Khan’s vision so that we can achieve the goal for which Pakistan came into being,” he prayed.

It merits a mention here that one more MPA of the PML-N from Narowal, Ghiasuddin, also announced his support for Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

PML-N MPA Ghiyasuddin denies he has resigned

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N MPA Abu Hafs Muhammad Ghiyasuddin on Sunday has denied rumors about his resignation.

The MPA from PP-47 told media Hamza Shehbaz was his leader and he stood with his party in the testing time. He denied all the news circulating on TV channels and social media about his resignation from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) PML-N.

Talking from Shakargarh, he said that he had not met with Punjab Assembly Speaker Peraiz Elahi. Neither he could utter any statement to cast his vote in speaker’s favour, he added.

Related