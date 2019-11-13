PML-N MPA offers all his assets as security for Nawaz’ release

F.P. Report

LAHORE: PML-N’s member provincial assembly Mirza Muhammad Javed has announced to give all his assets to Nawaz Sharif.

As per details, PML-N MPA, while expressing his love for Nawaz Sharif, announced to give all his property worth Rs250 million to government as a surety for Nawaz removal from ECL.

The lawmaker demanded that Nawaz be allowed to travel abroad to receive better health facilities.

He also offered self arrest till Nawaz comes back from abroad.

Earlier, the federal cabinet’s subcommittee finally decided to allow former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment for four weeks.

“Nawaz Sharif will be allowed to go abroad for four weeks on one-time condition,” stated Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem who presided over the sub-committee meeting.

The subcommittee has also set condition that Nawaz Sharif or his brother Shehbaz Sharif should deposit Rs7 billion as indemnity bond.