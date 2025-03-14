PML-N, PPP rift: Bilawal to meet PM Shehbaz tomorrow

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad on Monday (tomorrow).

According to sources, Bilawal is set to arrive in Islamabad today for tomorrow’s meeting scheduled at PM House.

Several important issues will come under discussion while heads of allied parties will also attend the high-level meeting.

The meeting will focus on the administrative issues of the government and PPP chairman will raise his party’s reservations.

The lack of funds for the PPP’s MNAs and MPAs in Punjab would also be discussed in the meeting.

Earlier, PPP’s MPAs from Punjab showed their reservations in a meeting with President Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.

They said that PML-N is ignoring the MPAs and MNAs of PPP from Punjab.

President Zardari is also likely to hold important discussions with the PML-N leadership to remove the reservations of the PPP in Punjab.