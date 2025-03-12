PML-N, PPP to sit together to discuss coalition affairs in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A meeting of coordination committee of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been called to address the grievances of PPP regarding the coalition government of Punjab.

The development took place in the aftermath of a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal-led PPP delegation a few days ago in Islamabad.

The meeting of coordination committee would be held at Governor House, Lahore on March 15 (Saturday) at 4 PM.

The ruling PML-N will try to address the concerns of PPP in Punjab.

The sources said that PPP wants a share in the development funds of Punjab.

The PPP also wants the transfer and posting of bureaucracy of its choice in the districts where the party has its MNAs and MPAs in Punjab.

The meeting will be hosted by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan.

Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Syed Hassan Murtaza, Nadeem Afzal Chan and Syed Ali Qasim Gilani will represent the PPP.

The PML-N delegation will include Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khawaja Saad Rafique.