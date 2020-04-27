PML-N president expresses grief over killing of innocent Kashmiris in IOK

F.P. Report

LAHORE: President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has expressed grief over killing of Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and urged United Nations (UN) to play is role in stopping genocide of Kashmiris.

In a statement, Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif said “Killing of 14 Kashmiris in last five days by Indian forces is condemnable”. He further said that India is seizing land of kashmiris in violations of resolutions of Security Council, Geneva Convention and International Law.

Shehbaz Sharif said that international community should play its role for people of IOK. He also offered his condolences to families of the victims and prayed for their forgiveness.